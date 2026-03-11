To: All BCGEU Members at Pacifica Housing Advisory Association
Re: Pacifica Ratification Meetings Schedule
Dear Fellow Pacifica Employees,
You now have the opportunity to review the settlement and ask questions before voting on whether to ratify the agreement. Voting will be by electronic ballot with more information about those details tomorrow.
To ensure that all members have an opportunity to attend, four ratification information meetings will be held on Zoom:
Friday, March 13
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
7:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Tuesday, March 17
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM – meeting links will be sent Monday, March 16
7:30 PM – 8:30 PM – meeting links will be sent Monday, March 16
At these meetings, your BCGEU Staff Representative and Bargaining Committee will:
- Review the key highlights of the tentative agreement
- Answer your questions
- Explain the ratification voting process
You are encouraged to attend one of the sessions so you can make an informed decision when voting.
Reminder: Two documents have been circulated to assist you in reviewing the tentative agreement:
· Summary of the Tentative Settlement – a plain-language overview of the key changes.
· Full Text Changes to the Collective Agreement – the detailed language changes that would be incorporated into the collective agreement.
Please review these documents before attending the meetings.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee
Mike Burke
Sterling Marchand
Dan Ouellette
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
