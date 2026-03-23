To: All BCGEU Members at Pacifica Housing Advisory Association

Re: Pacifica Ratification Vote Reminder

Dear Fellow Pacifica Employees,





This is a reminder that voting is currently underway for your tentative agreement. If you've already voted – thank you! If you haven't yet voted see the information below:



Key Deadlines



Deadline to request voting credentials:

Tuesday, March 24 – morning (before noon)



Voting closes:

Tuesday, March 24 at 3:00 PM



Check Your Email

You should have already received your voting link and unique credentials from:[email protected]



If you have not yet voted, please do so as soon as possible.



If You Haven't Received Your Credentials

Please act before Tuesday morning (noon deadline):



Check your spam/junk folder for an email from[email protected]



If not found, contact:[email protected]



If you know a coworker who may not have received credentials, please encourage them to reach out as well.



Important



Voting is conducted online only-this is the only method to cast your ballot.



Your participation is essential. Please make sure your voice is heard before the deadline.



If you have questions, please contact your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee

Mike Burke

Sterling Marchand

Dan Ouellette

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP