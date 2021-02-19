Click here to find info on COVID-19

All BCGEU Members at People's Law School - Call for Nominations

Published on February 19, 2021

We are calling for nominations to sit on the Bargaining committee for the upcoming round of negotiations with the Employer. There is one (1) position available. If there is more than one nomination submitted an election will be conducted.  
Deadline for the return of nominations is Friday, March 19 at 4:00 pm. Nominations forms may be returned by one of the following options:

  • In person at the Lower Mainland Area Office (address listed below)
  • By facsimile (604) 215-1410
  • By email to [email protected]
  • By mail:

c/o Paula Dribnenki
BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
130-2920 Virtual Way
Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Any questions about the nominations or election of the committee may be directed to the undersigned.

In solidarity

Paula Dribnenki
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download nomination form here
Download PDF of notice here



