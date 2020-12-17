Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until January 2021 at the earliest. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU Members at People's Law School - Call for Nominations for (1) Bargaining Member - BCGEU
Published on December 17, 2020
We are calling for nominations to sit on the Bargaining committee for the upcoming round of negotiations with the Employer. There is one (1) position available. If there is more than one nomination submitted an election will be conducted.
Deadline for the return of nominations isFriday, January 22 at 5:00 pm. Nominations forms may be returned by one of the following options:
In person at the Lower Mainland Area Office (address listed below)