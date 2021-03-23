Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
All BCGEU Members at People's Law School - Call for Nominations for One Bargaining Member - BCGEU
Published on March 23, 2021
We are calling for nominations to sit on the Bargaining committee for the upcoming round of negotiations with the Employer. There is one (1) position available. If there is more than one nomination submitted an election will be conducted.
Deadline for the return of nominations isWednesday, April 24 at 4:00 pm. Nominations forms may be returned by one of the following options:
In person at the Lower Mainland Area Office (address listed below)