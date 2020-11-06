Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Click here to read more.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU Members at Piccadilly Care Home and Cerwydden Seniors - News on Bargaining - BCGEU
All BCGEU Members at Piccadilly Care Home and Cerwydden Seniors - News on Bargaining - BCGEU
Published on November 06, 2020
The bargaining committee met this week with the bargaining committee representing HEU members at Mountain Lake Seniors in Nelson. We will bargain the new collective agreement together with your new employer, Pro Vita.
Our bargaining committees reviewed the surveys to prioritize issues going into bargaining. We also did a full read through of your current collective agreement to look for what's working now, and what can be improved.
Our next step will be to develop proposals to go into bargaining. The two committees will meet one more time in December to finalize these proposals before meeting your employer to start bargaining.
Please send this email to any BCGEU members who did not receive it. If you're a BCGEU member who didn't receive this directly, make sure your Union has your current email address by logging into members.bcgeu.ca and updating your profile.
In solidarity,
Rick Bowen, Bargaining Committee Chair Laurie Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member Kathy Caldwell, Bargaining Committee Member Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations