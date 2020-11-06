 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
All BCGEU Members at Piccadilly Care Home and Cerwydden Seniors - News on Bargaining - BCGEU

Published on November 06, 2020

The bargaining committee met this week with the bargaining committee representing HEU members at Mountain Lake Seniors in Nelson. We will bargain the new collective agreement together with your new employer, Pro Vita.

Our bargaining committees reviewed the surveys to prioritize issues going into bargaining. We also did a full read through of your current collective agreement to look for what's working now, and what can be improved.

Our next step will be to develop proposals to go into bargaining. The two committees will meet one more time in December to finalize these proposals before meeting your employer to start bargaining.

Please send this email to any BCGEU members who did not receive it. If you're a BCGEU member who didn't receive this directly, make sure your Union has your current email address by logging into members.bcgeu.ca and updating your profile.

 

In solidarity,

 

 

Rick Bowen, Bargaining Committee Chair
Laurie Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member
Kathy Caldwell, Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations


