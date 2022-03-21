

We now have two members on our bargaining committee. Thank you to Helena Upham from the Toddler Program for putting your name forward to join Ani Gugasyan on the bargaining committee.



After our Zoom meeting with all of you on April 28, 2022 where we discussed what your priorities were for bargaining, Ani and I met on May 12, 2022 to discuss those priorities in further detail.



On July 12, 2022, Ani, Helena and myself will meet again as your Union bargaining committee to finalize proposals before meeting with the Employer on August 15, 2022 to present our proposals.



We look forward to providing the group with another update later this summer to let you know how things are going. In the meantime, please let your bargaining committee know if you have any questions.



In solidarity,



Ani Gugasyan, Bargaining Committee Member

Helena Upham, Bargaining Committee Member

Jennifer Arnold, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here











