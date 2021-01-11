 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. All BCGEU Members at Protrans BC Operations Ltd - Station Attendant - BCGEU

All BCGEU Members at Protrans BC Operations Ltd - Station Attendant - BCGEU

Published on January 11, 2021

Last year, the employer reintroduced the Station Attendant position as a regular-full time position. The employer asserted that the appropriate rate of pay for this position would be 85% of what a Canada Line attendant earned. The union grieved this, asserting that this was an inappropriate rate of pay for these positions. The matter was subsequently set down for arbitration. 
 
As a result of negotiations in the resolution of the grievance, the employer has agreed to an immediate 5% pay increase for those in the Station Attendant position. The employer has further agreed to never direct Station Attendants to hostle trains. This represents a significant increase in pay for the Station Attendants, while also protecting both the wages and job security of Canada Line attendants.



UWU/MoveUP