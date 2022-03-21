Members voted to reject the tentative agreement reached in December. The parties have been having without prejudice discussions since early February to see what would be possible to bring back to members for a tentative agreement.

The parties met last week and have reached a new tentative agreement.

We heard you and understand that many of you were not happy with the way the first year of the collective agreement was laid out for monetary improvements. We worked towards improving monetary gains and we feel that the new agreement addresses the concerns you raised in December.

The bargaining committee recommends that members vote yes to accept the terms of this new agreement.

Highlights as follows:

Four-year term, ending December 31, 2024

Year 1 2% general wage increase, retroactive to January 1, 2021 for all current FNW2 and FNW3 positions 1% general wage increase, retroactive to January 1, 2021 for all other classifications, including sub‑ups





Year 2 2.25% general wage increase, retroactive to January 1, 2022 for all current FNW2 and FNW3 positions 2% general wage increase, retroactive to January 1, 2022 for all other classifications, including sub‑ups Targeted wage increases, including the elimination of FNW4 and new starting rate at FNW3





Year 3 - effective January 1, 2023, 2.5% general wage increase





Year 4 - effective January 1, 2024, 3% general wage increase





Other improvements:

New provincial Joint Labour Management Committee Recognition for long service employees Addition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a paid holiday Increase sick days to 100% paid Increase to annual coverage for paramedical services



A full and comprehensive report of the changes will be provided to members prior to the ratification vote. Details of ratification meetings will follow shortly.

Please remember sign up to the BCGEU Member Portal or update your email address with us at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:

Jan Brewer - Armstrong/Vernon

Patti Hughes - Harrop

Marcel Ouellett - Campbell River

Selena Kongpreecha, BCGEU Negotiations



