Ratification meetings and online votes have been confirmed for each worksite.

Online voting will open at 8 am and close at 4 pm. Members can only vote online on the date scheduled for their worksite, as listed below:

Campbell River Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Armstrong Monday, June 2, 2025

Vernon Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Harrop Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Red Rock Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Bargaining committee members will be available in person to answer questions about the changes to the collective agreement on the day of the vote.

Specific information on where bargaining committee members will be located and what to expect for online voting will be sent to members next week. The Comprehensive Report will be included, so that members have time to review and ask questions before they vote.

Sign up to the Member Portal!

To vote online, the Union needs your current personal email address. Make sure your information is up to date through: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

Please forward to anyone who did not receive this email.

Thank you for your continued patience and support.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Jan Brewer – Armstrong

Marcel Ouellet – Campbell River

Hsiao-Hsuan Chiu – Red Rock

Selena Kongpreecha – BCGEU Negotiations



Download a PDF of this bulletin



UWU/MoveUP