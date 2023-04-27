Your bargaining committee met with the Employer on September 18th, 19th, Oct 4th and 5th to continue discussions on all outstanding proposals.



This week we received the Employer’s initial response to our monetary package and have begun to work through it. We will be meeting with the Employer again on October 10th and 11th and November 2nd and 3rd.



Our goal for this round of bargaining is to not only achieve improvements to your entitlements and rights, but also to achieve common language for all nine worksites while maintaining existing language specific to only one worksite and superior benefits where they exist. To date we have agreed to common language for all of the following Articles:

1 Preamble

2 Bargaining Agent Recognition

3 Union Security

4 Check Off of Union Dues

5 Employer and Union Will Acquaint New Employees

6 Management Rights

7 Employer /Union Relations

8 Grievances

9 Arbitration

10 Dismissal, Suspension and Discipline

11 Seniority

13 Layoff and Recall

21 Pregnancy and Parental Leave

22 Safety and Health

23 Technological, Automation and Other Changes

25 Work Clothing and Related Supplies

27 Notice of New and Changed Positions

30 Harassment

32 Contracting Out

Most of the remaining Articles have also been agreed to with a few non-monetary items and anything related to cost items remaining outstanding.



It is critical that we have your email address so we can keep you informed throughout the bargaining process.



If you or a co-worker did not receive this bulletin directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we do not have a current personal email address on file. Please ensure that your contact information and email address is up to date. To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Bill Clayton, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Jo-Ann Medel, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Christine Cybulski, Bargaining Committee

Manny Carganilla, Bargaining Committee

Almira Galvez, Bargaining Committee

Supinder Singh Sethi, Bargaining Committee

Avtar Bharaj, Bargaining Committee

Jessie Jagpal, Bargaining Committee

Lorne Cragg, Bargaining Committee

Taryn Marble, Bargaining Committee

Tom Palmer, Bargaining Committee

Jas Randhawa, Bargaining Committee

Jenny Joly, Bargaining Committee

Erlinda Bailio, Bargaining Committee

Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee

Karen Larsen, Bargaining Committee

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





