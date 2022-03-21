The Bargaining committee has been working hard at the bargaining table. We have been bargaining in-person at RiverRock and have completed 6 bargaining sessions in May as well as 8 days so far in June.



We have taken a bit longer because, as you know, the Hotel front desk workers have joined the BCGEU and were varied into the certification and the current collective agreement. We met with the new members and we spent time learning what their bargaining priorities are and how we can align them into our current proposals.



When they told us they needed immediate support in workload relief and in particular overnight. We asked the Employer to provide relief while we conclude bargaining and they agreed. The overnight front desk workers will now have paid meal breaks while the Employer addresses the ongoing short staffing issue.



We know that this round of bargaining is taking longer than expected but we really need to make sure we address the issues that we can no longer tolerate such as too many flex lines and discipline. Making change takes time and we appreciate your support.



Another important target we want to achieve is the cost of living adjustments (COLA clause) that we are trying to bring into your contract. Everything costs more and your wages need to rise up too!



Until we come back to you and tell you we have a new deal to ratify, please remember that the current collective agreement is in full force and affect and any improvements will be retroactive.



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee



Download PDF of notice here









