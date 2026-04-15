This is a reminder of the ongoing bargaining committee election at River Rock Casino.



BCGEU members working at River Rock Casino should have received an electronic ballot by email on Friday, April 10th, 2026. If you did not receive a ballot, please check your junk mail folder. If you still do not find a ballot, please check that your email address is current by logging on at www.bcgeu.ca and then contact [email protected] for further assistance no later than Wednesday, April 22nd at 2:00 p.m. This will ensure sufficient time to issue a new ballot before the election closes.

VOTING OPENED FRIDAY, APRIL 10, 2026 AT 12:00 NOON

AND

CLOSES FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2026 AT 12:00 NOON

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising of your BCGEU River Rock Casino Bargaining Committee.



To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Gary Bennett,

Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP