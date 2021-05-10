This is a reminder that the ratification meeting for your collective agreement will be this Thursday. This will be the only meeting opportunity to ask questions about your collective agreement:

Date: Thursday, May 13

Time: Drop in between 2:30pm – 4:30pm

Ratification highlights will be explained at 2:30 and 3:30, and members can ask questions at any time.

How: Zoom video or telephone

Check your email or contact a member of the bargaining committee for details to join the ratification meeting.

Please read the ratification document before the meeting. We will go over the highlights of the new collective agreement, as well as answer any questions from you about the changes.

Voting Information

Voting will open at 3:00 pm on May 13. You will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Voting will close on Tuesday, May 18 at 5 pm. We strongly encourage you to vote, as this will be your only method to cast a ballot.

A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact [email protected] , or Sheila Matthen (Staff Representative) by calling 604-291-9611 or 1-800-663-1674 ASAP after voting opens, but no later than Tuesday, May 18 at 12 pm. This will allow enough time to issue a voting credential that day before voting closes. Please note that phone support is available during regular BCGEU office hours from 8:30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Please log into the Member’s Portal here to ensure BCGEU has your correct email address for voting credentials to be emailed to you.

Ratification results will be announced on Wednesday, May 19.

We encourage you to vote to vote yes and ratify your new collective agreement.

In solidarity,

Tereasa Greco, Bargaining Committee Chair

Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Member

Darlene Thomas, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP