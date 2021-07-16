In this bulletin, you will find information on your new one-year renewal agreement with your employer and information on how to attend the ratification meeting and vote for your agreement.

Ratification Meeting Details

The ratification meeting will take on July 20 from 3:00-4:00pm. This will be an opportunity to ask questions to Sheila Matthen, spokesperson for bargaining, and Mahen Ramdharry, Component 4 Vice President.

The ratification meeting will be held via Zoom, with a group connection set up in the third floor boardroom at 138 E Cordova St. Please drop by the boardroom or join from your own device.

Ratification Meeting

July 20, 3:00 – 4:00pm

How: Please check your email or speak to a member of the bargaining committee.

Meeting ID: 991 0286 5916

Passcode: 319613

Changes To Your Agreement

We heard that the main priority for members was to move your bargaining unit back into the Community Subsector Agreement. We are very pleased that your employer agreed to pursue membership in the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC), which will bring you into the Community agreement if they are successful. To allow time for the membership application, we agree to a one-year renewal agreement with very few changes. Those changes can be found here and are outlined below:

Term: April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022

Wages: $1 per hour added to all steps and all classifications. This wage rate is retroactive to April 1, 2021. If your collective agreement ratifies, your employer will start processing the retro pay with the goal of distributing it on a separate cheque in September.

MOA #1 (Future Closure): The collective agreement now reflects that Vancouver Coastal Health will be terminating its contract with Harbour Light Detox. Because of this, your employer has agreed to pursue HEABC membership and bring your bargaining unit back under the Community Subsector Agreement. If they are successful, they will pay the wages that are in the Community Agreement. Should this occur during the term of the agreement, that wage increase would be in addition to the wage increases your bargaining committee negotiated.

Transfer to Casual Status: Regular employees who transfer to casual status will be paid out for their banked and unused vacation, overtime and stat hours. Sick leave credits will be frozen pending return to regular status.

For casual employees who spend time in regular positions where they accrue vacation, overtime or stat hours will have the option of taking that time as paid time at the end of their temporary position. Any unused sick leave credits accumulated in the regular position will be frozen to be used if/when they return to regular or temporary status.

Changes from the Employment Standards Act: Compassionate care leave and parental leave have both been updated. Compassionate care leave now reflects the 27-week leave allowed, and parental leave now reflects that both parents are entitled to the full 61 (or in many cases 62) week parental leave.

The collective agreement also reflects that MSP ended.

Occupational Health and Safety: If you are sent home due to injury on the job, you will now receive payment for the remainder of your shift even if you do not need to file a claim at the Worker’s Compensation Board.

Union Dues: The collective agreement now reflects that your employer submits your union dues by electronic transfer.

Inclusive language: The collective agreement language will be gender neutral.

Voting Information

Voting will open at 3:30 pm on July 20. You will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Voting will close at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, August 10. We strongly encourage you to vote, as this will be your only method to cast a ballot.

A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact [email protected], or Sheila Matthen (Staff Representative) by calling 604-291-9611 or 1-800-663-1674 ASAP after voting opens, but no later than Tuesday, August 10 at noon. This will allow enough time to issue a voting credential that day before voting closes. Please note that phone support is available during regular BCGEU office hours from 8:30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Please log into the Member’s Portal here to ensure BCGEU has your correct email address for voting credentials to be emailed to you.

Ratification results will be announced on Wednesday, August 11.

We strongly encourage you to vote to accept this agreement.

In sol,

Whitney Thompson, Bargaining Committee Chair

Settimo Szliske, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations





