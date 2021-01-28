 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on January 28, 2021

Welcome to Settimo Szliske who has been acclaimed as the final member of the bargaining committee to represent you in the upcoming negotiations to renew your collective agreement.

The bargaining committee is now complete and will not be accepting any more inquiries to join.

Keep an eye out for more updates as the committee prepares for this round of negotiations.

If you didn't receive this message directly, make sure your Union has your current information by logging into the Members Portal here.

 

In solidarity,

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations


