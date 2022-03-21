The nomination/election process is now completed for the Richmond House Bargaining Committee.

The following members have been acclaimed as committee members:

Dean Logan

Lynn Fadar

Michael Brunelle

In addition, the following member has been acclaimed as the alternate:

Ron Niedjalski

Congratulations to the successful candidates! Preparations for negotiations will commence soon.



In solidarity,



Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



