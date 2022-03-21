Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. All BCGEU Members at Salvation Army Richmond House Bargaining Committee Elections - Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All BCGEU Members at Salvation Army Richmond House Bargaining Committee Elections - Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 27, 2022

 

The nomination/election process is now completed for the Richmond House Bargaining Committee. 
The following members have been acclaimed as committee members:

  • Dean Logan
  • Lynn Fadar
  • Michael Brunelle

In addition, the following member has been acclaimed as the alternate:

  • Ron Niedjalski

Congratulations to the successful candidates! Preparations for negotiations will commence soon.

In solidarity, 

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here

 