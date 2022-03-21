In the bargaining unit defined as employees at and from SHAUGHNESSY HEIGHTS EARLY LEARNING CENTRE, 1550 W 33RD Ave, Vancouver, BC, V6M 1A7.

A Strike Vote will be conducted electronically via Scytl platform.



You will receive an electronic ballot on Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the email the Union has on file for you. You can cast your ballot by following the instructions contained in the email.

The vote will close on Saturday, July 2nd, at 5:00 p.m.



If you do not receive an email with your ballot, please email [email protected] no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022.



In solidarity



Indu Chauhan, Bargaining Committee Chair

Brittney Buss, Staff Negotiator



Download PDF of notice here














