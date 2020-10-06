 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
All BCGEU Members at Sienna-Baltic (Cascades) Inc. - Bargaining Update - BCGEU

Published on October 06, 2020

Your bargaining committee met today to finalize proposals and discussion items for bargaining.

We discussed scheduling and the process to fill shifts, workplace health and safety and safeguards for working alone, and how new employees are trained and oriented when they start work. We had in depth discussions to inform our bargaining priorities based on the surveys and feedback you've given to your bargaining committee.

We will be trying to set dates with your Employer to start negotiations by the end of the year. Look out for more updates as we continue this process.

 

In Solidarity,

 

Tanya Jones, Bargaining Committee Chair
Cheri McGowan, Bargaining Committee Member
Kelsey Sukkau, Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations

 


