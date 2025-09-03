To: All BCGEU Members at Sienna-Baltic LTC Common Table

Re: Tentative Agreement Reached

We are pleased to let you know that we have reached a tentative agreement with Sienna today.

We will hold Townhall meetings in September to provide the details and answer any questions you have.

A ratification package will be sent to you in the next two weeks outlining the entire settlement. The bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the package.

Please make sure we have your up-to-date contact information so that you receive the information you need to vote on the settlement. Access the BCGEU Member Portal with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

In solidarity,

Tanya Jones, Bargaining Committee Member

Kelsey Sukkau, Bargaining Committee Member

Spring Castle, Bargaining Committee Member

Charmane Hannah, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP