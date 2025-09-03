To: All BCGEU Members at Sienna-Baltic LTC Common Table
Re: Tentative Agreement Reached
We are pleased to let you know that we have reached a tentative agreement with Sienna today.
We will hold Townhall meetings in September to provide the details and answer any questions you have.
A ratification package will be sent to you in the next two weeks outlining the entire settlement. The bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the package.
Please make sure we have your up-to-date contact information so that you receive the information you need to vote on the settlement. Access the BCGEU Member Portal with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.
In solidarity,
Tanya Jones, Bargaining Committee Member
Kelsey Sukkau, Bargaining Committee Member
Spring Castle, Bargaining Committee Member
Charmane Hannah, Bargaining Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
