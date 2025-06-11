To: All BCGEU Members at Sienna-Baltic LTC Common Table

Re: Bargaining Update – Important Town Hall Meeting Information





Your Bargaining committee met with Sienna Management this week, but unfortunately the parties are too far apart. As a result, bargaining talks have broken off.

The members have told us many times what is important to them. Pension improvements, shift differential improvements and health and welfare benefit improvements were the most important in this round of bargaining. Unfortunately, Sienna has not provided us with anything close to what the members need to ratify a collective agreement.

This leaves us in the position where we are coming back to you for further direction.

We will be holding Town Hall meetings for all members on Wednesday, July 2nd. There will two meetings on that day, one at 10:30 am and the other at 3:30 pm (see Zoom meeting details below). We will report out on Bargaining and discuss plans moving forward.

Sienna-Baltic LTC Town Hall Meeting Information:

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Times: 10:30 am – 11:30 am (Pacific Standard Time)

3:30 pm – 4:30 pm (Pacific Standard Time)

Please check your email or speak with a member of your bargaining committee for meeting participation details.

Please make sure you are signed up for emails to get the latest information by signing into the BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

If you have any questions, please contact one of the bargaining committee members.

In solidarity,

Tanya Jones, Bargaining Committee Member

Kelsey Sukkau, Bargaining Committee Member

Spring Castle, Bargaining Committee Member

Charmane Hannah, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations





