We are pleased to announce that the following improvements will be made to your group benefit plan effective August 1, 2022:

Reimbursement for Basic Dental Services will increase from 80% to 100%

Reimbursement for Major Dental Services will increase from 50% to 80%

The annual maximum for Basic and Major Dental Services will increase to $2,700 per individual member and $4,500 per family

The Vision Care maximum will increase from $140/24 months to $250/24 months

The annual maximum per person for massage and chiropractor will increase from $200 to $800

The annual maximum per person for all other paramedical practitioners will increase from $200 to $300, and coverage will now include Acupuncture

Reimbursement for eligible prescription drugs will increase from 80% to 90%

As of August 1, 2022 eligible prescription drugs can be purchased on a pay direct basis. Your pharmacist can submit your claim directly to D.A. Townley and be reimbursed directly by the Plan. You will pay the pharmacist only for the amount not covered by the Plan.

These improvements are possible because of increases negotiated to employers' contributions to the plan in the last round of bargaining with Hospitality Industrial Relations. Members who are benefit-eligible will receive a memo in the mail from the benefit plan administrator, D.A. Townley, advising of these improvements and providing some additional information.





