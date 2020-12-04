Please be advised a second ratification meeting is being held via conference call to discuss the details of the tentative agreement:

Date : Wednesday, December 9 th , 2020

: Wednesday, December 9 , 2020 Time : 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Toll-free number: 1-833-837-5223

1-833-837-5223 Conference ID: 532 808 678

It is important that all members attend this conference call meeting, as the negotiator will review the tentative agreement improvements and changes. Members will have the opportunity to ask questions and address any concerns they may have so that they can make an informed balloting decision.

Voting will be conducted by mail. More information will be provided about this in the near future.

The bargaining committee supports this tentative agreement and recommends that you vote in favour of the tentative agreement.

In solidarity,

Diane Bulatovich, Bargaining committee chairperson

Don Stroschein, Bargaining committee member

Lily Idler, Bargaining committee member

Cathy Seagris, Staff representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP