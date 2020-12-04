 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. All BCGEU Members at The Dorchester Retirement Residence - Ratification Meeting - BCGEU

Published on December 04, 2020

Please be advised a second ratification meeting is being held via conference call to discuss the details of the tentative agreement:

  • Date: Wednesday, December 9th, 2020
  • Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Toll-free number: 1-833-837-5223
  • Conference ID: 532 808 678

It is important that all members attend this conference call meeting, as the negotiator will review the tentative agreement improvements and changes. Members will have the opportunity to ask questions and address any concerns they may have so that they can make an informed balloting decision.

Voting will be conducted by mail. More information will be provided about this in the near future.

The bargaining committee supports this tentative agreement and recommends that you vote in favour of the tentative agreement.

 

In solidarity,

 

Diane Bulatovich, Bargaining committee chairperson
Don Stroschein, Bargaining committee member
Lily Idler, Bargaining committee member
Cathy Seagris, Staff representative


