Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until January 2021 at the earliest. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Nov. 19):
All BCGEU Members at The Dorchester Retirement Residence - Ratification Meeting - BCGEU
Published on December 04, 2020
Please be advised a second ratification meeting is being held via conference call to discuss the details of the tentative agreement:
Date: Wednesday, December 9th, 2020
Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Toll-free number: 1-833-837-5223
Conference ID: 532 808 678
It is important that all members attend this conference call meeting, as the negotiator will review the tentative agreement improvements and changes. Members will have the opportunity to ask questions and address any concerns they may have so that they can make an informed balloting decision.
Voting will be conducted by mail. More information will be provided about this in the near future.
The bargaining committee supports this tentative agreement and recommends that you vote in favour of the tentative agreement.
In solidarity,
Diane Bulatovich, Bargaining committee chairperson Don Stroschein, Bargaining committee member Lily Idler, Bargaining committee member Cathy Seagris, Staff representative