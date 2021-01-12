 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on January 12, 2021

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that members have voted in favour of ratifying the new collective agreement.

The BCGEU thanks your committee for their hard work, long hours and commitment in achieving this collective agreement.

 

In solidarity,

 

Diane Bulatovich, Bargaining committee chairperson
Don Stroschein, Bargaining committee member
Lily Idler, Bargaining committee member
Cathy Seagris, Staff representative


Download PDF of notice here

