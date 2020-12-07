Voting on the tentative collective agreement will be conducted by mail-in vote, not electronically as previously stated.

Voting packages will be mailed out early this week so members should start to receive them either late this week or early next week. If you have not received your ballot by Thursday, December 17, please email Area07@bcgeu.ca.

The BCGEU Okanagan Area Office must receive your marked ballot by January 8, 2021.

In addition, please attend the conference call on Wednesday, December 9th as the negotiator will review the tentative agreement improvements and changes.

Date: Wednesday, December 9th, 2020

Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Toll-free number: 1-833-837-5223

Conference ID: 532 808 678

The bargaining committee supports this tentative agreement and recommends that you vote in favour of the tentative agreement.

In solidarity,

Diane Bulatovich, Bargaining committee chairperson

Don Stroschein, Bargaining committee member

Lily Idler, Bargaining committee member

Cathy Seagris, Staff representative



Download ratification document here

Download PDF of notice here



