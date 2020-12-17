Your Bargaining Committee and the Justice Institute of BC are pleased to report that the reimbursement for the reduction in the MSP premiums will be included on your final pay deposit of the year, on December 31st 2020.

This one-time payment extinguishes any and all liabilities with respect to the reduction in the premium paid by the Employer for MSP. The parties determined that the appropriate allocation of these funds would be in the form of a lump sum payment. In order to be eligible, you must have been on MSP medical benefits paid by JIBC, during the period, January 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019, and you are currently an active employee and Union member. Members working less than 18 months during the eligibility period will have their payment pro-rated.

Both the Union and the Employer worked together cooperatively to ensure that you received this payment before year-end.

Best wishes for a healthy and safe holiday season.

In solidarity,

Marcela Popovici, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Sheri Rudeloff, Bargaining Committee Member

Dennette Frisby, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



