Published on October 23, 2020

This weekend is the last weekend to complete the survey to tell your bargaining committee what your priorities are for your new collective agreement. You can fill out the survey here – it only takes 5 minutes!

If you know BCGEU members at Royale Peninsula who have not received the survey, please forward the link to them.

Your input will help prioritize issues as we meet your Employer to negotiate your new collective agreement. Fill out the survey by Sunday, October 25 to have your voice heard!

If you were forwarded this email and did not receive it directly, make sure your Union has your current information by logging into the Members Portal to update your email address.

 

In solidarity,

 

Tereasa Greco, Bargaining Committee Chair
Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Member
Darlene Thomas, Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here

