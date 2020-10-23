Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
All BCGEU Members at the Royale Peninsula - Bargaining Survey Reminder - BCGEU
Published on October 23, 2020
This weekend is the last weekend to complete the survey to tell your bargaining committee what your priorities are for your new collective agreement. You can fill out the survey here – it only takes 5 minutes!
If you know BCGEU members at Royale Peninsula who have not received the survey, please forward the link to them.
Your input will help prioritize issues as we meet your Employer to negotiate your new collective agreement. Fill out the survey by Sunday, October 25 to have your voice heard!
If you were forwarded this email and did not receive it directly, make sure your Union has your current information by logging into the Members Portal to update your email address.