This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo



Friends,



I am writing to let you know that bargaining will resume August 2, 3, 4 and 5th. An update will be provided after August 5th or sooner if necessary.



Your new bargaining committee of Thomas Chang, Take Mori and Christina Petrina will be participating in bargaining training this Friday. After they have taken their training, they will finalize the Union’s proposals for presentation to your Employer on August 2.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn’t receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download the Punjabi translation here

Download the Chinese Simplified translation here

Download the Filipino translation here

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP