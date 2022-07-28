This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo

Friends,



We are writing to let you know that we have appointed Thomas Chang as the chairperson of the bargaining committee. Please join us in congratulating him.



We met this past Saturday to finalize the proposals we intend to give to your Employer next week. Our focus will be to try and get back what was taken away when the former bargaining committee took you out on strike and make improvements in those areas that you told us are priority items: living wage, shift premiums and a transportation allowance. We hear you.



It is our goal to have a tentative settlement by the end of next week. But should we not be able to come to an agreement with your employer we are continuing to prepare for job action.



An update will be provided after August 5th or sooner if necessary.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn’t receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In solidarity,



Thomas Chang, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee member

Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee member

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Staff Rep Negotiations



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of Punjabi translation here

Download PDF of Filipino translation here

Download PDF of Chinese Simplified translation here



