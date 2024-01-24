这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo

Friends,

We are writing to provide an update on bargaining progress to date.

We finished our first week of bargaining last Friday. We met with the Employer from Tuesday to Friday. Although we did not agree on anything of substance, we were able to engage in solid and productive discussions with the Employer.

Conversations at the bargaining table are key to ultimately reaching a tentative renewal of the collective agreement. We are therefore optimistic that we will be able to achieve a satisfactory renewal of your 2021-2023 collective agreement without the personal upheavals and uncertainty that dominated the last round of bargaining. But we are also not under any illusion that our conversations with the Employer will become much more difficult when we start discussing wages and other money proposals. The members have given us a clear mandate that we intend to meet.

We started our second week of bargaining yesterday morning, January 23, 2024. We are scheduled to meet for the rest of the week. We will provide another update at the end of this week or sooner, if necessary. Please monitor your inboxes and bulletin board.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't get this bulletin, please send them a copy. They should log on to the MY BCGEU member portal-my.bcgeu.ca-to give or update their email address. Go to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to create an account.

In solidarity,

Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee

Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP