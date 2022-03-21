This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰੋ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo

Friends,

Essential Services Staffing Levels have been agreed-to

What does this mean?

May 12th is likely the earliest date for any job action.



Although there is now agreement on essential services staffing levels, you can't go out on strike until the Essential Services Order (Order) is issued by the Labour Relations Board. We believe that will happen on May 9th. Until the Order has been issued the Union can't serve 72-hours' strike notice and until the 72-hours' strike notice has been served, it is illegal to go out on strike.

In the interim, the Strike Coordinating Committee is meeting on Wednesday to finalize plans for job action. Updates will be provided as necessary.

MEMBERSHIP MEETINGS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, MAY 9, 2022

Location: 312 Main Street (and Cordova)

Time: 0700 hours to 0930 hours, AND

1500 hours to 1730 hours

Please attend the session that best suits your schedule. Drop-Ins are ok.

STRIKE PAY

You must submit your pay stubs to [email protected] to receive strike pay. If you are a casual, you need to submit pay stubs from your last 8-12 weeks.

If you have any questions about how do so, contact one of your stewards: James Gareau, Christina Petrina, Monty Qureshi or James Thomas.

In solidarity,

Strike Coordinating Committee



