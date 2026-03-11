To: All BCGEU Members at The Salvation Army – NRO Victoria

Re: Bargaining Committee Elected



The paper ballot election for Salvation Army NRO Victoria bargaining committee has now closed. Thank you to all those who participated. The results are set out below. Please note that voters could cast their ballot for up to two bargaining committee nominees.



Eligible voters: _ 10 _

Total votes cast: _ 4 __

Number of spoiled votes: _0 __



Vote tally:

Andrea Pilgrim Number of votes cast: _ 3 _

Stephen Smith Number of votes cast: _ 3 _

Duncan Sutherland Number of votes cast: _ 2 _



Your elected Bargaining Committee is as follows:

Todd Spur, Chair

Andrea Pilgrim, Member

Stephen Smith, Member

Duncan Sutherland, Alternate

Congratulations to your newly elected bargaining committee!



We are in the process of electing bargaining committees from five other Salvation Army units whose collective agreements expire in March 2026. When all committees have been elected, all five elected committees will meet to discuss process and strategy for upcoming negotiations. We will keep your bargaining committee updated on the status of the elections, so that we can schedule dates as soon as all committees are in place.



A bargaining survey will be sent to members shortly after the committees' first meeting.



Keep Connected

To help ensure you receive future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



Please feel free to share this email with any member who did not receive this email.





In solidarity,



Selena Kongpreecha

Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here









