To: All BCGEU Members at The Salvation Army – NRO Victoria
Re: Bargaining Committee Elected
The paper ballot election for Salvation Army NRO Victoria bargaining committee has now closed. Thank you to all those who participated. The results are set out below. Please note that voters could cast their ballot for up to two bargaining committee nominees.
Eligible voters: _10_
Total votes cast: _ 4__
Number of spoiled votes: _0__
Vote tally:
Andrea Pilgrim Number of votes cast: _3_
Stephen Smith Number of votes cast: _3_
Duncan Sutherland Number of votes cast: _2_
Your elected Bargaining Committee is as follows:
- Todd Spur, Chair
- Andrea Pilgrim, Member
- Stephen Smith, Member
- Duncan Sutherland, Alternate
Congratulations to your newly elected bargaining committee!
We are in the process of electing bargaining committees from five other Salvation Army units whose collective agreements expire in March 2026. When all committees have been elected, all five elected committees will meet to discuss process and strategy for upcoming negotiations. We will keep your bargaining committee updated on the status of the elections, so that we can schedule dates as soon as all committees are in place.
A bargaining survey will be sent to members shortly after the committees' first meeting.
In solidarity,
Selena Kongpreecha
Staff Representative - Negotiations
