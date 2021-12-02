There will be one more pre-bargaining date with the committee before we sit down for bargaining with the employer.



The bargaining committee would like to offer you an opportunity to join us on a call prior to bargaining and we have set aside December 6 from 12 noon to 2 pm to meet with you via Zoom. The sign in credentials are:



Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88467530184?pwd=emNTaUkwbXhsMzdDWHZXaGdRTE5wZz09



Meeting ID: 884 6753 0184

Passcode: TOG

One tap mobile

+15873281099,,88467530184#,,,,*408311# Canada

Bargaining dates with the Employer have been set for January 25 & 26, 2022 and February 1 & 2, 2022. The Parties will be presenting their non-monetary and monetary proposal packages on January 25th.



Your current collective agreement will stay in full force and effect while we bargain the new one!



In solidarity



Anna Agnew (Treatment Plant)

John Hardt (Administration)

Rick Raymond (Parks)

Kim Howse, BCGEU staff assigned to bargaining



