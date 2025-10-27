To: All BCGEU Members at UBC Child Care Services

Re: Bargaining Committee Elected and Questionnaire





I am pleased to advise that the following members have been elected/acclaimed to the bargaining committee:



Angela Chiasson

Alexandera (Ali) McCannell

Rachel Son



As the bargaining committee will be drafting bargaining proposals to present to the Employer at the bargaining table, we need your input on what you would like to see added to, or changed, in your collective agreement.



Accordingly, please complete the attached bargaining questionnaire found here.



Please return your completed questionnaire by November 14, 2025, to [email protected] , or by fax to 604-215-1410, attention: Kay Sinclair, staff representative.





In solidarity,



Angela Chiasson, Bargaining Committee member

Ali McCannell, Bargaining Committee member

Rachel Son, Bargaining Committee member

Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

Download Bargaining Questionnaire here





