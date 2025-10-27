To: All BCGEU Members at UBC Child Care Services
Re: Bargaining Committee Elected and Questionnaire
I am pleased to advise that the following members have been elected/acclaimed to the bargaining committee:
- Angela Chiasson
- Alexandera (Ali) McCannell
- Rachel Son
As the bargaining committee will be drafting bargaining proposals to present to the Employer at the bargaining table, we need your input on what you would like to see added to, or changed, in your collective agreement.
Accordingly, please complete the attached bargaining questionnaire found here.
Please return your completed questionnaire by November 14, 2025, to [email protected] , or by fax to 604-215-1410, attention: Kay Sinclair, staff representative.
In solidarity,
Angela Chiasson, Bargaining Committee member
Ali McCannell, Bargaining Committee member
Rachel Son, Bargaining Committee member
Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative
