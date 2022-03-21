The BCGEU is holding an election for the two (2) positions of Bargaining Committee Member and the one (1) position for Alternate. Candidate biographies are included for those who submitted one. The nominee for the position of Bargaining Committee Chair is acclaimed as noted below:





Voting will occur electronically. Voting will open on April 6, 2022 at 12 PM (noon) and will close May 6, 2022 at 12 PM (noon).

In order to cast your vote, a link with your unique voting credentials will be sent via email. Please be sure to check any spam or auto-sort email folders. If you have not received the voting credentials email by April 7, 2022, please notify the area office at [email protected].

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the election results. Any questions should be referred to the area office:

BCGEU Okanagan Area Office

1064 Borden Ave

Kelowna, BC V1Y 6A8

[email protected] | Ph: 1-800-667-1132

If there are any issues or reports of members unable to vote, please contact our office noted above.

In solidarity,

Ann Forrest

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of Cheryl Ash Bio

Download PDF of Lorna Campbell Bio







