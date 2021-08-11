Hello BCGEU Members,



The union has been made aware of the critical incident that occurred at the Pitt Meadows Vancity location, August 9. We are currently working with your elected leaders and stewards to ensure a proper investigation, risk assessment and follow up happens from Vancity



While that process is ongoing, our immediate concern is the health, safety and wellbeing of any members who have been impacted by the events of Monday. If you need mental health supports, there are several options available to you through your Collective Agreement and WorkSafeBC



Your collective agreement provides confidential counselling services through the Employee Assistance and Wellness program:



Lifeworks

Critical Incident Support line, 24 hours/7 days a week: 1-855-369-9476

Additional supports here: https://lifeworks.com/en/efap-employee-family-assistance-program



If you need to submit a claim to WorkSafeBC for a physical or psychological injury, you can do so here.



WorkSafeBC can also provide support for critical incidents without submitting a claim, including counselling services. If you would like to access those supports, you can do so here.



If you have further concerns, please contact your local steward or OHS rep. If you have additional Occupational Health and Safety concerns, you can reach us at [email protected]



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP