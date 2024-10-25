Friends,



We met with the Employer October 21 and 22. On October 21 we tabled the Union’s comprehensive proposal on general wage increases. Our wage demands are now being reviewed by the Employer.



We are scheduled to meet again Monday, October 28th when the president of the BCGEU, Paul Finch, will speak to the importance of the Union’s proposal on a jointly sponsored defined benefit pension plan. On behalf of Vancity, Wellington Holbrook, CEO, Liz Stretch, Chief People Officer and Ivana Afonso, Director, Total Rewards, will also be in attendance. We are anticipating a productive session.



Although we continue to make progress on the non-monetary provisions of our next collective agreement. We are now discussing money – wages, benefits, pension, leaves, and other proposals such as vacation, that have a dollar amount attached to the proposals.



This is a critical period in bargaining. It is during discussions about money that talks often break down because the parties are unable to agree. Member feedback will guide how we proceed at, or away from, the bargaining table.



As we enter this pivotal point in bargaining for the renewal of your collective agreement, we need to hear from you. The most recent survey was a continuation of that important member feedback loop. The upcoming Town Hall scheduled for October 29th is another opportunity for us to hear from you and you from us. If you haven’t yet responded to the invitation, please do so at your earliest convenience. We will be sending out a reminder with the RSVP link embedded if you no longer have our original invite.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn’t receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



We will send another update following our sessions next week or earlier, if necessary.



In solidarity,



Samantha Moskie, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Susan Adams, Bargaining Committee

Andrew Becket, Bargaining Committee

Jason Lin Bargaining Committee

Norman Mah, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations



Download PDF of bulletin here







UWU/MoveUP