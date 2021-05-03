Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
All BCGEU Members at Vancouver Talmud Torah School - VTT Instructors Ratify Tentative Agreement - BCGEU
Published on May 03, 2021
We are pleased to announce that the bargaining unit voted 84.6% in favour of accepting the terms of the tentative agreement. The ratification meeting was held on April 22 and online voting ended at 5 pm on Friday, April 30. Click here for a copy of the ratification document distributed at the meetings. This is not a final version of the collective agreement and was used for ratification purposes only. We thank you again for all of your support during this process. To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
Please forward to anyone we may have missed.
In solidarity, Your bargaining committee: Keri Smith – Chair Tamsin Morrell – Member Selena Kongpreecha – Staff Representative, Negotiations