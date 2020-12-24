Our offices will close at noon on December 24th and reopen on January 4, 2021. Staff will not be available during that time and will continue assisting members remotely when the office resumes on Jan 4. Click here for more info and emergency contact details. Thank you for your understanding and Happy Holidays!
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Nov. 19):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until January 2021 at the earliest. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Nov. 19):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until January 2021 at the earliest. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU Members at Vantage Living - Bargaining Survey - We Need Your Input! - BCGEU
All BCGEU Members at Vantage Living - Bargaining Survey - We Need Your Input! - BCGEU
Published on December 24, 2020
To prepare for bargaining to renew your collective agreement, your bargaining committee is looking for your feedback on what is important and what your priorities are.
Please fill in this electronic survey here, or the printed version we are mailing to your home address, and ensure it is returned to us by Friday, January 22, 2021. Please complete either the electronic survey or the paper survey, but not both. If you know someone who is a BCGEU member, but has not received this survey, please pass it on!
If you were forwarded this email, make sure your Union has your current home email address by logging into the Member Portal at my.bcgeu.ca and updating your information. We have had members fail to receive union emails at their work email addresses for a variety of reasons. Providing your home email address will help ensure you receive important bargaining information from your bargaining committee and that you are able to participate in electronic votes.
In solidarity,
Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair Heather deLange, Bargaining Committee Member Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations