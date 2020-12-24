To prepare for bargaining to renew your collective agreement, your bargaining committee is looking for your feedback on what is important and what your priorities are.

Please fill in this electronic survey here, or the printed version we are mailing to your home address, and ensure it is returned to us by Friday, January 22, 2021. Please complete either the electronic survey or the paper survey, but not both. If you know someone who is a BCGEU member, but has not received this survey, please pass it on!

If you were forwarded this email, make sure your Union has your current home email address by logging into the Member Portal at my.bcgeu.ca and updating your information. We have had members fail to receive union emails at their work email addresses for a variety of reasons. Providing your home email address will help ensure you receive important bargaining information from your bargaining committee and that you are able to participate in electronic votes.

In solidarity,

Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair

Heather deLange, Bargaining Committee Member

Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



