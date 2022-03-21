The BCGEU continues to plan for a full re-opening of all its offices beginning Monday, March 28, 2022. Members will be able to access the offices without an appointment but will be subject to BCGEU Safety Protocols which currently include providing proof of full vaccination (your QR code will need to be scanned) and wearing a mask in all common areas of the office (hallways, washrooms, lunchrooms, meeting rooms, etc.).
All BCGEU Members at Vantage Living Inc. - Bargaining Bulletin #2: Continuing Bargaining after Employer Delays - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
All BCGEU Members at Vantage Living Inc. - Bargaining Bulletin #2: Continuing Bargaining after Employer Delays - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on June 08, 2022
After two productive days of bargaining back in April, Vantage refused to provide any additional availability to continue negotiations. Vantage also made unilateral changes to terms and conditions of employment at Lakeside Manor. As a result, the BCGEU made a complaint against Vantage to the Labour Relations Board (LRB) last Friday, June 3rd.
Since we made the complaint to the LRB, Vantage has provided availability for bargaining. We are now confirmed for two and possibly three days of negotiations during the week of July 18th. Vantage has also reversed its unilateral changes at Lakeside Manor. We will therefore withdraw our complaint to the LRB.
We will provide a further update after the negotiating sessions in July.
In solidarity,
Ryley Smith, Bargaining Committee Chair Luz Dionela, Bargaining Committee Member Chrystal Halvorson, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.