After two productive days of bargaining back in April, Vantage refused to provide any additional availability to continue negotiations. Vantage also made unilateral changes to terms and conditions of employment at Lakeside Manor. As a result, the BCGEU made a complaint against Vantage to the Labour Relations Board (LRB) last Friday, June 3rd.



Since we made the complaint to the LRB, Vantage has provided availability for bargaining. We are now confirmed for two and possibly three days of negotiations during the week of July 18th. Vantage has also reversed its unilateral changes at Lakeside Manor. We will therefore withdraw our complaint to the LRB.



We will provide a further update after the negotiating sessions in July.





In solidarity,



Ryley Smith, Bargaining Committee Chair

Luz Dionela, Bargaining Committee Member

Chrystal Halvorson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



