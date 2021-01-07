Our union has been made aware that during the month of December, multiple employees from the three Vancouver home support offices have tested positive for COVID-19. As such, we would like to share some important information regarding your rights under your collective agreement and your rights under the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation.

Sick Leave: To be used if you are sick and have not tested positive for COVID-19 or if you are sick from COVID-19 because you contracted the virus outside of work. Medical Employment Insurance: You are sick and have run out of your sick leave entitlement. (https://www.bcgeu.ca/ei_faq) WCB: The BCGEU strongly urges you to file a WCB claim if you have experienced any of the following situations: If you are contacted by contact tracing and are advised that you have come into contact with a COVID-19 positive person and you need to be tested; If you are contacted by contact tracing and are advised that you need to self-isolate due to a possible exposure to COVID; or If you are symptomatic and test positive for COVID-19.

If your WCB claim is approved, WCB will compensate you for your wages as long

as your claim is active and valid.



WCB has the ability to backdate claims, so if you previously tested positive for

COVID-19, you can still contact WCB and file a claim.

(https://www.worksafebc.com/en/claims/report-workplace-injury-illness)



4. Right to refuse unsafe work: As an employee of VCH, you have the right

to a safe work environment. Below are the steps you can follow should you

need to refuse unsafe work:



Step 1: Immediately report the unsafe work to your supervisor. Explain why

you believe the work is unsafe and advise them that you are exercising your

right to refuse unsafe work as per Section 3.12 of the Occupational Health and

Safety Regulations.



Your supervisor needs to investigate the matter and determine if the work is

unsafe and needs to stop OR they may assign you to alternate duties until they

can eliminate or minimize the hazards OR they may deem the work to be safe

and request you return to work.



Step 2: If you are not satisfied with the supervisor's decision, you can ask for a

member of the OHS committee to attend and assist with the investigation into

unsafe work. The results of the new investigation may be that the work is

unsafe and needs to stop OR they may assign you to alternate duties until they

can eliminate or minimize the hazards OR they may deem the work to be safe

and request you return to work. The health authorities also allow workers the

option to refer the matter to the director of OHS for an expedited review and

response.



Step 3: If you are not satisfied with the supervisor and the OHS Committee

member's decision, then both you and the supervisor must notify

WorkSafeBC. WCB will then assign an officer to this file and the officer must

investigate without undue delay and issue their findings after an

investigation. The results of their investigation may be that the work is unsafe

and needs to stop OR they may assign you to alternate duties until they can

eliminate or minimize the hazards OR they may deem the work to be safe and

request you return to work.

This is a challenging time and your union is working hard to ensure your safety. If you have any questions about your entitlements under the collective agreement, please contact your local steward or your local chairperson. Additionally, if you have an urgent issue related to COVID-19 or a workplace health and safety issue, please contact your Occupational Health and Safety Committee or email ohs@bcgeu.ca.

In solidarity,

Scott De Long

Component 8 Vice President





UWU/MoveUP