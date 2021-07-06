Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
All BCGEU Members at Well-Being Comox Valley Seniors Village - Election for Shop Steward (Nurse) - BCGEU
Published on July 06, 2021
Nominations are now open for 1 steward position in your department.
Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.
Some of the roles of a steward are:
• Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement. • Supporting co-workers in meetings with management. • Listening to co-workers about their issues. • Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices. • Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union. • Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board. •Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.