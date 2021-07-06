Nominations are now open for 1 steward position in your department.



Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.



Some of the roles of a steward are:



• Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.

• Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.

• Listening to co-workers about their issues.

• Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.

• Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.

• Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.

•Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.



Feel free to visit the Union's website for more information (www.bcgeu.ca/stewards)



Forms must be returned to the BCGEU North Island Area Office via regular mail, fax, or email by 5:00 pm on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.



Fax: 1-800-946-0247 or Email: [email protected]



In Solidarity,



Sean Antrim

Staff Representative



Download nomination form here

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP