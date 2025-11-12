To: All BCGEU Members at Well-Being Services LTD (Common Employer)

Local 401 - Auburn Seniors Residence

Local 402 - Comox Valley Seniors Village Local 404 - Guildford Seniors Village

Local 402 - Nanaimo Seniors Village

Local 404 - Peace Portal Seniors Village

Local 403 - Renfrew Care Centre

Local 404 - Rosemary Heights Seniors Village

Local 401 - Wellesley of Victoria

Local 404 - White Rock Seniors Village



Re: AMENDED: Nominations Completed for New Bargaining Committee



Please note the below addition to the union Bargaining Committee in this round of negotiations:

Local 401 - Auburn Seniors Residence – vacant

Local 402 - Comox Valley Seniors Village- Kelly Mandseth, Bill Clayton

Local 404 - Guildford Seniors Village – Almira Galvez, Avtar Baraj (alternate)

Local 402 - Nanaimo Seniors Village – Randi Halliday

Local 404 - Peace Portal Seniors Village -Jaswinder Randhawa, Jaswinder Paul

Local 403 - Renfrew Care Centre-Maritas Parman, Marilyn Buentipo (alternate)

Local 404 - Rosemary Heights Seniors Village- Supinder Sethi, Jessie Jagpat

Local 401 - Wellesley of Victoria- Lorne Cragg (no alternate declared)

Local 404 - White Rock Seniors Village – Bogna Reczek, Sandra Kean (alternate)

The committee will be meeting in the coming weeks to develop a bargaining survey to identify your priorities for this round, develop proposals and schedule bargaining dates. Further updates to follow.



In solidarity,

Andii Stephens, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP