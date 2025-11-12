Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. All BCGEU Members at Well-Being Services LTD (Common Employer) - AMENDED: Nominations Completed for New Bargaining Committee - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All BCGEU Members at Well-Being Services LTD (Common Employer) - AMENDED: Nominations Completed for New Bargaining Committee - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 12, 2025

To: All BCGEU Members at Well-Being Services LTD (Common Employer)

Local 401 - Auburn Seniors Residence

Local 402 - Comox Valley Seniors Village Local 404 - Guildford Seniors Village

Local 402 - Nanaimo Seniors Village

Local 404 - Peace Portal Seniors Village

Local 403 - Renfrew Care Centre

Local 404 - Rosemary Heights Seniors Village

Local 401 - Wellesley of Victoria

Local 404 - White Rock Seniors Village


Re: AMENDED: Nominations Completed for New Bargaining Committee

 

Please note the below addition to the union Bargaining Committee in this round of negotiations:

Local 401 - Auburn Seniors Residence – vacant
Local 402 - Comox Valley Seniors Village- Kelly Mandseth, Bill Clayton
Local 404 - Guildford Seniors Village – Almira Galvez, Avtar Baraj (alternate)
Local 402 - Nanaimo Seniors Village – Randi Halliday
Local 404 - Peace Portal Seniors Village -Jaswinder Randhawa, Jaswinder Paul
Local 403 - Renfrew Care Centre-Maritas Parman, Marilyn Buentipo (alternate)
Local 404 - Rosemary Heights Seniors Village- Supinder Sethi, Jessie Jagpat
Local 401 - Wellesley of Victoria- Lorne Cragg (no alternate declared)
Local 404 - White Rock Seniors Village – Bogna Reczek, Sandra Kean (alternate)

The committee will be meeting in the coming weeks to develop a bargaining survey to identify your priorities for this round, develop proposals and schedule bargaining dates. Further updates to follow.
 

In solidarity,
Andii Stephens, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP