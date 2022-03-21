Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. All BCGEU Members at Well Being Services Ltd. - Bargaining Priorities Survey for Well Being Services - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All BCGEU Members at Well Being Services Ltd. - Bargaining Priorities Survey for Well Being Services - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 09, 2022

Your bargaining committee will soon prepare to negotiate renewal of the collective agreements for all nine Well Being Services Ltd. / Retirement Concepts sites represented by the BCGEU. To do this, we need your input! The bargaining survey lets you identify your priorities for renewal of your collective agreement. Your input will help your bargaining committee develop proposals for negotiation with the employer.

Copies of the survey will be available from your bargaining committee members at the worksite during the week of June 13th. Or you may download and print the survey.

Please return your completed survey in one of the following ways by 5pm on Monday, June 27, 2022:
  • Give it to a bargaining committee member at your worksite
  • Scan and email: [email protected]
  • Fax: 604-294-5092 or toll-free 1-800-946-0244
  • Mail:
               BCGEU Negotiations
               4911 Canada Way
               Burnaby BC  V5G 3W3

We strongly encourage you to get involved in the negotiations process by providing input to your bargaining committee via the survey.

Your bargaining committee will meet in July for training in the process and pitfalls of negotiations and to develop bargaining proposals. We will also seek bargaining dates with the employer and will let you know when bargaining dates have been set.

In solidarity,

Auburn Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members
  • Raymond Matte
  • Taryn Marble
 Comox Valley Seniors Village and Casa Loma Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members
  • Bill Clayton
  • Christine Cybulski 
Guildford Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members
  • Almira Galvez
  • Avtar Bharaj
 Nanaimo Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Member
  • Karen Dalton
 Peace Portal Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members
  • Jas Randhawa
  • Erlinda Bailio 
Renfrew Care Centre Bargaining Committee Members
  • Manny Carganilla
  • Jo-Ann Medel 
Rosemary Heights Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members
  • Supinder Singh Sethi
  • Jessie Jagpal
The Wellesley Bargaining Committee Members
  • Lorne Cragg
  • Tom Palmer
White Rock Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members
  • Jenny Joly
  • Jessie Bains

Download PDF of notice here


UWU/MoveUP