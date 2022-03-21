The BCGEU continues to plan for a full re-opening of all its offices beginning Monday, March 28, 2022. Members will be able to access the offices without an appointment but will be subject to BCGEU Safety Protocols which currently include providing proof of full vaccination (your QR code will need to be scanned) and wearing a mask in all common areas of the office (hallways, washrooms, lunchrooms, meeting rooms, etc.).
All BCGEU Members at Well Being Services Ltd. - Bargaining Priorities Survey for Well Being Services - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on June 09, 2022
Your bargaining committee will soon prepare to negotiate renewal of the collective agreements for all nine Well Being Services Ltd. / Retirement Concepts sites represented by the BCGEU. To do this, we need your input! The bargaining survey lets you identify your priorities for renewal of your collective agreement. Your input will help your bargaining committee develop proposals for negotiation with the employer.
Copies of the survey will be available from your bargaining committee members at the worksite during the week of June 13th. Or you may download and print the survey.
Please return your completed survey in one of the following ways by 5pm on Monday, June 27, 2022:
Give it to a bargaining committee member at your worksite
BCGEU Negotiations 4911 Canada Way Burnaby BC V5G 3W3
We strongly encourage you to get involved in the negotiations process by providing input to your bargaining committee via the survey.
Your bargaining committee will meet in July for training in the process and pitfalls of negotiations and to develop bargaining proposals. We will also seek bargaining dates with the employer and will let you know when bargaining dates have been set.
In solidarity,
Auburn Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members
Raymond Matte
Taryn Marble
Comox Valley Seniors Village and Casa Loma Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members
Bill Clayton
Christine Cybulski
Guildford Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members
Almira Galvez
Avtar Bharaj
Nanaimo Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Member
Karen Dalton
Peace Portal Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members
Jas Randhawa
Erlinda Bailio
Renfrew Care Centre Bargaining Committee Members
Manny Carganilla
Jo-Ann Medel
Rosemary Heights Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members
Supinder Singh Sethi
Jessie Jagpal
The Wellesley Bargaining Committee Members
Lorne Cragg
Tom Palmer
White Rock Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members
