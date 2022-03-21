Your bargaining committee will soon prepare to negotiate renewal of the collective agreements for all nine Well Being Services Ltd. / Retirement Concepts sites represented by the BCGEU. To do this, we need your input! The bargaining survey lets you identify your priorities for renewal of your collective agreement. Your input will help your bargaining committee develop proposals for negotiation with the employer.



Copies of the survey will be available from your bargaining committee members at the worksite during the week of June 13th. Or you may download and print the survey.



Please return your completed survey in one of the following ways by 5pm on Monday, June 27, 2022:

Give it to a bargaining committee member at your worksite

Scan and email: [email protected]

Fax: 604-294-5092 or toll-free 1-800-946-0244

Mail:



4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3



We strongly encourage you to get involved in the negotiations process by providing input to your bargaining committee



Your bargaining committee will meet in July for training in the process and pitfalls of negotiations and to develop bargaining proposals. We will also seek bargaining dates with the employer and will let you know when bargaining dates have been set.



In solidarity,



Auburn Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members BCGEU Negotiations4911 Canada WayBurnaby BC V5G 3W3We strongly encourage you to get involved in the negotiations process by providing input to your bargaining committee via the survey Your bargaining committee will meet in July for training in the process and pitfalls of negotiations and to develop bargaining proposals. We will also seek bargaining dates with the employer and will let you know when bargaining dates have been set.In solidarity,Auburn Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members

Raymond Matte

Taryn Marble

Comox Valley Seniors Village and Casa Loma Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members

Bill Clayton

Christine Cybulski

Guildford Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members

Almira Galvez

Avtar Bharaj

Nanaimo Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Member

Karen Dalton

Peace Portal Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members

Jas Randhawa

Erlinda Bailio

Renfrew Care Centre Bargaining Committee Members

Manny Carganilla

Jo-Ann Medel

Rosemary Heights Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members

Supinder Singh Sethi

Jessie Jagpal

The Wellesley Bargaining Committee Members

Lorne Cragg

Tom Palmer

White Rock Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members

Jenny Joly

Jessie Bains

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP