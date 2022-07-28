The previous round of negotiations in June didn’t result in any nominees to replace the bargaining committee member who resigned because she is off work. Since then, your other bargaining committee member, Karen Dalton, resigned from the committee for personal reasons.



Call for Nominations



Nominations are now open for a new bargaining committee to work with the staff negotiator on renewal of the collective agreement with the employer. Elected bargaining committees help ensure members’ voices are heard and their interests protected and advanced through the bargaining process. For this round of negotiations, Nanaimo Seniors Village will bargain at a common table with all eight other Retirement Concepts/Well Being Services sites represented by the BCGEU.



The bargaining committee has positions as follows for Nanaimo Seniors Village:

Two Bargaining Committee Members; and

One Alternate Bargaining Committee Member

Nominations close on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Nominations received after this time will not be considered. Note that the nomination form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator. If there are more than two nominees, then voting will occur. The two highest vote-getting candidates would be elected as regular members and the third highest vote-getting candidate would be the alternate.



Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to the BCGEU Negotiations Department by email to [email protected] or by fax to 604-294-5092 or toll-free 1-800-946-0244.



Duties of Bargaining Committee Members



All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

No prior negotiations experience is required.



Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



Important Deadlines



Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit a completed nomination form is: Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ; and

; and The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is: Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m .

Nominees may contact Staff Representative Ryan Stewart for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities, by phone at 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-800-663-1674 or by email to [email protected].



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here