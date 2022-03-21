Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. All BCGEU Members at Well Being Services (WRSV) Ltd. - Bargaining Committee Change for White Rock Seniors Village - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All BCGEU Members at Well Being Services (WRSV) Ltd. - Bargaining Committee Change for White Rock Seniors Village - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 31, 2022

Bargaining committee member Janice Prasad has resigned. Alternate committee member Jessie Bains will now serve alongside Jenny Joly as a regular committee member.
 
You can expect a further bulletin regarding next steps for bargaining within the next couple of weeks.
 
In solidarity,

 
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP