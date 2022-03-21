Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 21, 2022

Chihiro Matsuda was acclaimed for the position of bargaining committee member for West Point Grey Daycare Society. I want to thank Chihiro for stepping forward to represent you during this round of bargaining.

 
In solidarity
 
Paula Dribnenki
Staff Representative

