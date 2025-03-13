The Ratification document can be found HERE.

On-line Voting

You will receive voting credentials on Tuesday, March 18th at 9:00 am. at the email that the Union has on file for you. If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm Monday, March 24th.

Your Bargaining Committee will be in attendance at the meeting to review the settlement and answer questions. Please attend before or after your shift or during a break period at a time when you are not working.

The voting period will end on March 25th, 2025, and we will announce the results shortly thereafter.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.

In solidarity

Jennifer Zamora, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP