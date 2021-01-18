Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Jan 11):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU Members at Whitecliff - Update on Bargaining - BCGEU
All BCGEU Members at Whitecliff - Update on Bargaining - BCGEU
Published on January 18, 2021
The bargaining committee met with your Employer on January 13 – 15 last week to open negotiations. After a long delay, both sides were happy to finally get to the table.
The Union and Employer did a full exchange of non-monetary proposals to update your current collective agreement. The Union's proposals included items on health and safety, scheduling shifts and casual call-in, and vacancy postings. While we did make some progress, unfortunately we did not finalize these important issues.
We're looking forward to getting back to the table with the Employer in March to continue these and other discussions.
In Sol,
Tony Jillings – Bargaining Committee Chair Roseanne Parsons – Bargaining Committee Member Bonny Swanson – Bargaining Committee Member Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations