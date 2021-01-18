 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
All BCGEU Members at Whitecliff - Update on Bargaining

Published on January 18, 2021

The bargaining committee met with your Employer on January 13 – 15 last week to open negotiations. After a long delay, both sides were happy to finally get to the table.
 
The Union and Employer did a full exchange of non-monetary proposals to update your current collective agreement. The Union's proposals included items on health and safety, scheduling shifts and casual call-in, and vacancy postings. While we did make some progress, unfortunately we did not finalize these important issues.
 
We're looking forward to getting back to the table with the Employer in March to continue these and other discussions.
 
In Sol,
 
Tony Jillings – Bargaining Committee Chair
Roseanne Parsons – Bargaining Committee Member
Bonny Swanson – Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations

