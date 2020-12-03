The collective agreement with your employer expires on August 31, 2021 and your Union is preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining.

We need your help and participation in the first step of the bargaining process which is to elect a union bargaining committee to negotiate the new collective agreement with the employer's bargaining committee.

The positions available are: Bargaining committee chairperson – One (1) position, and

Bargaining committee member – Two (2) positions.

The Union will provide training to the members of the bargaining committee and the committee will work with the BCGEU Staff Representatives during negotiations.

Attached to this notice are two nomination forms, one for the Chairperson and one for Bargaining Committee Member. Please use the appropriate form to indicate who you would like to nominated for each role. Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

Nomination forms must be received by the area office by 5:00pm on January 14, 2021 . You can return complete form to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office Attn: Larisa Mills.

By Email: Area03@bcgeu.ca

By Fax: 604-215-1410

By Mail: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

In Solidarity,

Larisa Mills, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download Bargaining Committee Chair nomination form here

Download Bargaining Committee Member nomination form here

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP